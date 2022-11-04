‘RTI Act is potent tool aimed at bringing about transparency in governance’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:24 PM, Fri - 4 November 22

Vanaja N Sarna, Information Commissioner, Chief Information Commission, addressed senior officers of Indian Air Force

Hyderabad: Vanaja N Sarna, Information Commissioner, Chief Information Commission, addressed senior officers of Indian Air Force, from across the country, who attended an Advance Course on Right to Information Act, sponsored by the Indian Air Force and conducted by Centre for Public Administration, Dr MCR HRD Institute, Govt of Telangana.

Sarna said the RTI Act is a potent tool aimed at bringing about transparency in the nature and quality of governance and ensuring that it is citizen-centric. She, therefore, called upon the officers to process the applications received by them under the RTI Act with a high sense of importance.

She underlined the need for a system in all organizations in order to identify employee grievances, well in advance, make a deliberate attempt to address them in a professional fashion, and find enduring solutions to them.

Benhur Mahesh Dutt Ekka, DG, Dr MCR HRD Institute & Principal Secretary to Govt of Telangana, in his interaction with the Senior Officers of Indian Air Force, underlined the importance of conceptualisation and execution of more and more training programs on Right to Information Act, especially its finer nuances and practical implementations.

Air Vice Marshal RS Singh, VSM, who spoke on this occasion, stated that training programs conducted by Dr MCR HRD Institute were greatly instrumental in empowering the Officers from Indian Air Force in handling the RTI Applications, with a professional touch.

Anita Rajendra, Joint Director General, & Secretary to Government of Telangana, Dr Madhavi Ravulapati, Head, CPA & Course Director, also spoke.