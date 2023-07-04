Telangana: Singareni coal production in 1st quarter stands at 171 lakh tons

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Tue - 4 July 23

Hyderabad: In the first quarter of the current financial year (April to June), coal production by Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) stood at 171 lakh tonnes, exceeding the target of 167 lakh tonnes and registering a growth of 102 percent.

Similarly, the target of coal shipment was set at 166 lakh tonnes for the first quarter, however it exceeded 180 lakh tonnes, registering a growth of 9 percent. The target of overburden removal was fixed at 117.6 lakh cubic metres, but the company managed to achieve 118.3 lakh cubic metres.

Singareni recorded a growth of 1.09 percent in coal production, 4.47 percent growth in coal transportation and 8.91 percent growth in overburden removal in the first quarter compared to the same period last year.

SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar on Tuesday held a review meeting with senior officials of the company and directed them to take measures to ensure that 2 lakh tonnes of coal was produced and transported every day.

The ongoing rainy season would affect coal production to a large extent, hence there was a need to take measures so that the coal production continues uninterrupted according to the fixed target, he said.

To achieve the 75 million tonnes production target set for the current fiscal, the next three months were crucial, hence special measures should be taken to avoid production stagnation in the surface mines during the rainy season, he said, adding that to achieve the target 2 lakh tonnes of coal has to be produced everyday.

Last year, due to the heavy rains the production of coal was the lowest in the second quarter, he reminded and asked the officials to install heavy pumps at the mines to remove rainwater from time to time so that the production of coal was not affected due to water storage in the open cast mines.

The CMD also set the targets of coal production and coal transportation to be achieved in different areas on a daily basis for July. Kothagudem area was asked to transport 41,000 tonnes of coal per day, while the targets were set for other areas as well, including Manuguru (40,000 tonnes), Ramagundam-2 (24,000 tonnes), Srirampur (19,000 tonnes), Ramagundam-3 (14,500 tonnes), Bellampally (14,000 tonnes), Mandamarri (12,000 tonnes), Ramagundam 1 area (11,500 tonnes), Bhupalpally (10,000 tonnes) and Yellandu area (9,000 tonnes).