Kothagudem: Synthetic lawn tennis court coming up at SCCL’s Yellandu Club

A synthetic lawn tennis court is coming up at SCCL’s Yellandu Club here for the use of tennis players

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:52 PM, Mon - 26 June 23

SCCL director (PA&W, Finance) N Balram inspected the under construction synthetic tennis court at Yellandu Club in Kothagudem on Monday.

Kothagudem: A synthetic lawn tennis court is coming up at SCCL’s Yellandu Club here for the use of tennis players.

The company director (PA&W, Finance) N Balram inspected the under construction tennis court along with the officials on Monday. Steps should be taken to ensure that players and spectators would not face any difficulty in playing and watching the performances, he said.

He explained that a synthetic tennis court does not cause any injuries to the knees of the players and the ball does not bounce unevenly. SCCL stands for welfare and the company has been taking several measures in that direction.

Later in the day, Balram in a meeting with HoDs and personnel department officers reviewed issues related to dependent employment, payment of monthly monetary compensation (MMC), lump sum amount (LSP), maintenance of canteens, quarters, illegal occupation quarters and others.

DGM (personnel welfare) K Srinivas explained about the issues related to employee’s welfare and DGM (personnel recruitment) Dhanapal Srinivas explained the issues related to recruitment and the procedure of submitting applications from the unit level in the internal recruitment process.

Balram noted that the personnel department was the face of the company and its officials should be aware of the circulars of the company from time to time and guide the workers accordingly. The welfare of the workers was the most important thing for the company.

SCCL CMD N Sridhar gives priority for the welfare of the workers and sanctions funds and approves schemes for that purpose. Rs 55 lakh insurance scheme provided through bank salary accounts of workers was a proof of that, he added.