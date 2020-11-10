SIO Telangana seeks help for flood-affected students

SIO Telangana campus secretary requested that the process of recovering education certificates should be made easier

Hyderabad: The office bearers of Students Islamic Organization (SIO) Telangana met Minister for Higher Education P Sabitha Reddy and submitting a memorandum, requesting to help students affected during the flash floods in the city.

Qayamuddin, campus secretary, SIO Telangana, requested that the process of recovering education certificates should be made easier. The organisation also emphasized the need for providing new bags and educational material to students who lost everything due to flooding and inundation of their houses recently.

He further said that the SIO will assist the government by setting up help desks at various places to coordinate with different wings of the education department.

