Telangana: Sliver ornaments stolen from a temple in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:50 PM, Wed - 12 July 23

Silver ornaments, a crown and a 'panchaloha' idol were stolen from a temple in Budhakalan village in Bellampalli mandal

Mancherial: Silver ornaments, a crown and a ‘panchaloha’ idol were stolen from a temple in Budhakalan village in Bellampalli mandal on Tuesday night. The value of the property was assessed to be Rs 60,000.

Tallagurijala police said that unknown persons decamped with 500 grams of silver ornaments, the crown of deity and the ‘panchaloha’ idol from Shirdi Sai Baba temple in the village. Based on a complaint received from the temple governing body, a case was registered and investigation is underway.

