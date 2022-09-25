‘Telangana soil worships nature and promotes flower culture to world’

Hyderabad: NIMS Liaison Officer Dr. Martha Ramesh said Telangana soil worships nature and promotes flower culture to the world. Addressing the second session of Telangana Poetry Festival at the PV Narasimha Rao Veterinary University, he said Bathukamma festival is a flower festival like no other in the world.

On this occasion, ‘The Unyielding Sky’ translated poetry of well known poet Annavaram Devender was also launched. This was translated by renowned poet Vallampatla Nageswara Rao. Dr. Manthani Damodarachari said Annavaram Devender’s poetry came from the rural roots of Telangana and it was translated and made universal.

Dr. Parashurama Rao, who introduced the book, praised Devender’s poetry as coming from the soil, with great poignancy and elegance of movements. Dr. Damodara Chary presided over the meeting. Poets Kondi Mallareddy, Sunkara Ramesh, professors from Benares University and others participated in the meeting.

Telangana Poetry Festival also honoured Dr. Ramesh, Annavaram Devender and Mallareddy Dr. Parusharamarao.