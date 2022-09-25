Hyderabad: Girl student allegedly attacked by stalker with knife near OU

Hyderabad: A girl student was attacked allegedly by a stalker with a knife near Osmania University campus on Saturday night.
The victim was going on the road along with a friend when one person Ranjith came towards her and after an argument reportedly attacked the girl with a knife. He fled away from the place later.
The victim sustained injuries on wrist and arm and was rushed to a hospital where she is admitted for treatment. The police booked a case.
The OU police are tight lipped about the incident and not revealing details.