Hyderabad: Girl student allegedly attacked by stalker with knife near OU

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:08 AM, Sun - 25 September 22

Hyderabad: A girl student was attacked allegedly by a stalker with a knife near Osmania University campus on Saturday night.

The victim was going on the road along with a friend when one person Ranjith came towards her and after an argument reportedly attacked the girl with a knife. He fled away from the place later.

The victim sustained injuries on wrist and arm and was rushed to a hospital where she is admitted for treatment. The police booked a case.

The OU police are tight lipped about the incident and not revealing details.