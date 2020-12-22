‘Telangana Sona’ to get big push

State govt plans to take up branding, marketing of the crops at national and international level

Hyderabad: The State government will come up with strategies to popularise the indigenous ‘Telangana Sona’ variety of rice as well as other native crops like Tandoor Dal, Palamoor Palli (groundnut) and Telangana Cotton. The government is keen on taking up branding and marketing of these crops at the national and international level too.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Tuesday released a report – Marketing Strategy for Telangana Sona Rice – based on a joint study conducted by Indian School of Business, Prof Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) and the State Agriculture Department. The report, submitted to the government, also suggested branding of Telangana Sona as a healthy and tasty alternative to other rice varieties for daily consumption.

The study was conducted to create a marketing and branding plan to raise awareness about Telangana Sona rice variety. The report also pointed out that the awareness about Telangana Sona rice was low compared to other popular brands even though its benefits were much superior to other rice brands. Consequently, it suggested branding involving digital and television influencers as well as kirana stores across the State.

Speaking on the occasion, Niranjan Reddy emphasised the need to deal with both demand and supply carefully by creating the required balance through proper branding and marketing strategy. He said more such studies are being conducted for branding and marketing other native variety crops like Tandoor Dal, Palamoor Palli (groundnut) and Telangana Cotton.

Agriculture Secretary B Janardhan Reddy said the collaboration of the State government, PJTSAU and ISB was the first of its kind to market government-innovated products. He stressed the need for a marketing strategy to effectively bring Telangana crops closer to the people. PJTSAU vice-chancellor Dr V Praveen Rao suggested an action plan strategy for a 5 to 10 year period to strengthen the brand, in partnership with ISB.

ISB Dean Prof Rajendra Srivastava said a strong partnership between ISB, PJTSAU and the Agriculture department emerged to bridge the gap between public sector innovations and marketing strategies.

