Telangana: Sons grant mother’s wish, celebrate 50th wedding anniversary in her memory

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 1 March 2024, 08:00 PM

Sangareddy: The children of a woman, whose wish was to celebrate her 50th wedding anniversary grandly with relatives and friends, fulfilled her wish though she passed away last year. The children celebrated the occasion on Friday conducting the rituals by placing a bust of their mother near their father at Gummadidala.

Chennamsetti Nagalakshmi (67), a resident of Gummadidala, died of lung disease on February 5 last year, days before her 49th marriage anniversary. According to the children, she always used to share with her five sons, daughter-in-laws and grandchildren that she wanted to celebrate her 50th wedding anniversary in a grand manner.

While the family is slowly recuperating from the loss, the children recalled their mother’s last wish and approached an artist from Guntur to prepare her bust. On Friday, the family invited nearly 1,500 relatives and friends to celebrate the wedding anniversary in a function hall in Gummadidala.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Chennamshetti Uday Kumar, the youngest son of Nagalakshmi and Satyanarayana, said their parents were married in a simple ceremony in 1974 when there were even no garlands.

Satyanarayana, a rice mill technician by profession, had migrated from Bheemavaram in Andhra Pradesh to Gummadidala in 1978 after the birth of his elder son. The couple had another four sons, who were married and settled in various businesses. Satyanarayana and Nagalakshmi had 10 grandchildren. The friends and relatives appreciated their gesture while Satyanarayana’s eyes turned moist.