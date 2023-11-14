Beware of political tourists, says CM KCR

“Do you expect those coming in flights to crown you and treat you royally? They will cheat you with false promises and return home. Instead, be wise citizens and vote for BRS candidates like Errabelli Dayakar Rao who is amidst you," he said while speaking at Praja Ashirvada Sabha meetings at Palakurthy, Haliya (Nagarjuna Sagar) and Ibrahimpatnam.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:21 PM, Tue - 14 November 23

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at the Praja Ashirwadha Sabha at Haliya in Nagarjuna Sagar assembly constituency on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Asking the people of Telangana to be wary of political tourists who come on flights with loads of false promises, BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday called for wise decisions and to vote for BRS candidates who would always be among the people.

“Do you expect those coming in flights to crown you and treat you royally? They will cheat you with false promises and return home. Instead, be wise citizens and vote for BRS candidates like Errabelli Dayakar Rao who is amidst you,” he said while speaking at Praja Ashirvada Sabha meetings at Palakurthy, Haliya (Nagarjuna Sagar) and Ibrahimpatnam.

Also Read CM KCR promises Girijan Bandhu in phased manner in BRS third term

Recalling the misery of the people during the Congress regime when people were deprived of water for drinking and irrigation, farmers died due to snake bites while spending nights to irrigate their fields due to power cuts and how cowherds were forced to sell their cows to slaughterhouses due to lack of feed, he said the situation had changed under the BRS rule. People from Telangana, who had migrated to other places for livelihood, were returning to home. People from other States too were now coming to Telangana for agricultural work and employment in other fields.

It was not easy to implement multiple welfare schemes and also give complete authority to farmers on their lands.

“I’m giving all rights to the people but Congress leaders will snatch that power away from the people if it wins. The people will be thrown into darkness again and there won’t be any sign of development in the State. I urge the public to vote by assessing the qualities of leaders and the history of the political parties they represent,” he said.

Continuing to target Congress leaders for their irresponsible statements against the farmer-centric initiatives of his government, Chandrashekhar Rao said their remarks exposed their lack of understanding of agriculture in Telangana.

Telangana was already leading in agricultural support compared to other States. Telangana was the only State to abolish water tax on agriculture in the country.

“The BRS government also ensures free 24-hour electricity supply to farmers, along with Rythu Bandhu investment support and Rythu Bima insurance coverage to support families in case of a farmer’s demise. Additionally, the government is actively involved in purchasing crops directly from farmers,” he said, slamming Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy for terming Rythu Bandhu a waste of money and TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy for his suggestion that three hour of electricity would be sufficient for agriculture.

“Farmers mostly use 3 HP and 5 HP motors, not 10 HP motors as the TPCC chief says. Who will be responsible for groundwater depletion considering the quantity of water pumped out by these 10HP motors? More importantly, who will buy these 10 HP motors and replace the existing ones? Who will fund it?” he asked.

The BRS president also minced no words criticising Rahul Gandhi and Congress Legislative Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka for vowing to remove the Dharani portal. Highlighting the role of Dharani portal in empowering farmers, he argued that the portal shifted power from government officials to farmers and the public, allowing them control over their land records.

“Removing the Dharani portal will only obstruct disbursement of funds to farmers covering various financial benefits, including Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and crop purchase funds,” he said.

Reminding the public of the challenges faced during formation of Telangana, Chandrashekhar Rao urged citizens not to forget the struggles that led to the creation of the State. He asserted that the benefits enjoyed today were a result of the BRS government’s commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of the people, contrasting it with the decades-long Congress rule that failed to meet the people’s expectations.