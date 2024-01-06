Telangana State Level Tribal Games and Sports Meet concludes on grand note in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Sat - 6 January 24

Kothagudem: The 4th Annual Telangana State Level Tribal Games and Sports Meet-2024 concluded on a grand note at Kinnerasani Ashram Sports School in the district on Saturday.

Kothagudem MLA K Sambasiva Rao and Bhadrachalam ITDA Project Officer Prateek Jain attended the closing ceremony and presented trophies to the winning teams. Jain started the under-17 volleyball final match and encouraged the students by playing with them.

The MLA said that rural tribal students were naturally strong physically. If they were encouraged in sports, they would be of great use to the country in the future. Students should be ahead in sports as well as studies to achieve great success in their lives.

Jain told the students to improve their sportsmanship. He asked some of the players to share their experiences and appreciated the manner in which they addressed the gathering. He advised the tribal schools principals to organise elocution competitions in schools.

He wished tribal students aspire to become IAS and IPS officers while stating that he would be very happy if any tribal student becomes IAS officer like him and sits in the chair of ITDA Project Officer.

APO (General) H David Raj appreciated the organisers for successfully conducting the sports meet. ITDA Bhadrachalam won the overall championship in these sports while ITDA Utnoor won the overall championship in athletics.