Telangana: Suspected robbers kill aged woman in Jagtial

A woman was found dead near her farm, suspected to be killed by robbers

By Raghu Paithari Updated On - 08:13 AM, Sun - 16 July 23

JAGTIAL: A 55-year-old woman, Mettu Narsu was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Godur of Ibrahimpatnam mandal on Saturday evening. Family members suspected that she was killed by robbers.

According to police, Narsu went to attend work in their agricultural field near the sub-station in the outskirts of the village. As she did not return home in the night, family members searched and found her in a pool of blood near their agricultural field.

She was found dead with severe head injury. Since the gold ornaments were missing, her family members suspected that she might have been killed by robbers..

Knowing about the incident, Metpalli DSP Ravindra Reddy, CI Laxminarayana, and Ibrahimpatnam SI Umasagar visited the spot and enquired about the incident. Based on the complaint lodged by the family members, police registered the case and began investigation.