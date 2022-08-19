Telangana: Teenage girl, trapped in name of love, dies during abortion procedure

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:32 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

Kothagudem: The death of a teenage girl while undergoing abortion procedure at Bhadrachalam town in the district on Friday, triggered protests by Adivasi associations and the girl’s family.

The girl, a second year degree student and five months pregnant, was allegedly admitted to a private hospital by her boyfriend, Bhukya Nanda Naik of Pusugudem in Mulkalapalli mandal in the district.

He was said to have trapped the girl of VR Ramavaram promising to marry her and developed physical intimacy with her. On learning she was five months pregnant the youth allegedly administered some tablets to her, without her knowledge, to abort pregnancy.

As she started bleeding he rushed her to a private hospital in the town. He told the doctors there that the girl was his wife and they wanted to abort the pregnancy. The doctors at the hospital reportedly performed abortion procedure on her.

But her condition turned critical as she had seizures and died, after which Nanda Naik absconded. Then the hospital authorities informed the girl’s parents, who in turn called 100 and informed police about the incident.

Police booked a case and were searching for the youth. Bhadrachalam Adivasi Samithi activists , the girl’s parents and family members staged a dharna at Sri Suraksha Multi-specialty Hospital demanding action against the hospital and to arrest the youth.