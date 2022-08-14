Telangana: This monsoon, visit the hidden waterfall in Ananthagiri Hills

By Epsita Gunti Published: Updated On - 10:28 PM, Sun - 14 August 22

Youngsters enjoying at the waterfall in Anantagiri Hills. (Right) The starting point of the cascade in the forest.

Hyderabad: The moment anybody brings up Ananthagiri Hills, the first thing that pops up in our mind is the scenic roads with giant banyan trees on either side, lush green hills spread over acres, camping in nature, and the soothing sounds of birds chirping.

Over the years, this destination has become the city youth’s favorite weekend getaway spot. While the place has been fully explored by enthusiastic explorers, there is one special spot that remains largely unknown. Apart from the hills, this paradise in the Vikarabad district also houses a waterfall that is tucked away in the rocks and bushes.

The reason it wasn’t explored much, according to the locals, is that these are seasonal waterfalls that are in full flow only in the monsoons. There are multiple ways to reach this waterfall. The one recommended is to drive up a little further to the Bugga Ramalingeswara Swamy temple and start walking towards the hills on the right. Once you get into the low folds of the hills, you will probably listen to the water stream flowing nearby.

Find the water stream and follow it. You will have to walk along the water stream to reach the place where the waterfall begins. The trek will be slightly difficult as the rocks will have algae formed all over them and since it would be the monsoons, the surface will be slippery. Make sure to wear comfortable footwear and fold up your trousers.

Where: Ananthagiri Hills, Vikarabad district

What: Trekking, Waterfall Distance: 90 km from Hyderabad