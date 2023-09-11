Ananthagiri Hills draws huge crowds despite closure of Kotepally reservoir

11 September 23

Hyderabad: Despite the closure of Kotepally reservoir, near Ananthagiri Hills, Vikarabad, the noted tourism destination has continued to draw large crowds, especially on weekends.

The closure of the reservoir, since January has not deterred visitors, as the nearby trekking trails and the picturesque viewpoints, including the famous Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple, have now become popular destinations for both locals and tourists.

Till recently, the Kotepally reservoir had been a beloved getaway for adventure enthusiasts, particularly those seeking the thrill of kayaking and other water activities. The reservoir had become an integral part of the overall experience for visitors to this scenic location.

In January, an accident claimed the lives of four members of a family who had ventured into the reservoir waters but never made it out. As a result, to ensure public safety, the authorities had to close the reservoir for public indefinitely. According to local police, their primary concern is to ensure the safety of the visitors.