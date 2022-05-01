Telangana to fight for abolition of GO 714: Gangula

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:30 PM, Sun - 1 May 22

BC welfare minister G Kamalakar addressing workers while participating in May Day celebrations held in Karimnagar on Sunday.

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar promised to take up an agitation for abolition of GO 714, which was damaging the interests of transport sector workers across the country.

The BJP led union government, which was doing injustice to workers by privatising public sector companies, has disturbed the lives of autorickshaw drivers by amending GO 714 in Motor Vehicle Act. The State government would continue its struggle till the GO was abolished, he promised.

Minister participated in May Day celebrations organized by District Auto Workers’ Welfare Association at bus stand and Mini Auto Goods Association at Mancherial Chowk here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar termed the working class as a backbone for the society. While the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has introduced a number of schemes to protest the interests of workers, the central government was adopting anti-workers and people policies.

Central government was imposing a huge burden on the common public by increasing the prices of diesel, petrol and cooking gas.

While the Telangana government was distributing profits among the public by enhancing the income of the state, the union central government led by the Prime Minister Narendrda Modi was helping the big industrialists by imposing the burden on the common public.

The TRS government was taking steps to provide employment to workers in different sectors. However, the center was supporting big businessmen such as Adani and Ambani and destroying the employment opportunities by privatizing public sector undertaking companies.

State government was accommodating a number of workers who were being migrated to Telangana from BJP ruled states in the search of employment.

Kamalakar assured to provide double bedroom houses to the poor worker engaged in different sectors and Dalit Bandhu to dalit labourers.

Later, the Minister participated in Annadana programme held in Autonagar. Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, deputy mayor Challa Swaroopa Rani, corporators and leaders and members of various workers’ unions participated.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .