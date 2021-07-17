Telangana to fight for its rightful share

By | Published: 12:04 am

Hyderabad: Telangana has decided to fight it out in the Parliament seeking its rightful share in the river waters. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directed the TRS MPs to ensure that no injustice is meted out to the State in terms of irrigation water. He wanted them to raise the irrigation issues whenever there is an opportunity during the Parliament session scheduled to commence on July 19.

During the TRS Parliamentary Party meeting held at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday, Chandrashekhar Rao asked the MPs to raise the issues of the State including pending issues and the Centre’s promises made during the State formation. “We must not compromise on the rightful share of river waters. The issue should be raised whenever there is an opportunity. The Centre’s attitude in these matters should be strongly countered and questioned,” he asserted.

The Chief Minister instructed the TRS MPs on the strategy to be adopted in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha for highlighting issues pertaining to the State. He also wanted them to meet the Ministers concerned and get pending issues of the Civil Supplies Department in the State resolved at the earliest.

Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao, Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageshwar Rao, Rajya Sabha members Captain Lakshmikantha Rao, J Santosh Kumar, KR Suresh Reddy, Banda Prakash, Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Lok Sabha members BB Patil, P Ramulu, K Prabhakar Reddy, G Ranjith Reddy, Pasunuri Dayakar, B Venkatesh Netha, Manne Srinivas Reddy and others participated in the meeting.

