Telangana: Tourists stranded in forest near Mutyaladhara waterfalls, rescue efforts underway

More than 40 tourists are reportedly stranded in the dense forest surrounding the Mutyaladhara waterfalls

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:32 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

More than 40 tourists are reportedly stranded in the dense forest surrounding the Mutyaladhara waterfalls

Mulugu: More than 40 tourists are reportedly stranded in the dense forest surrounding the Mutyaladhara waterfalls near Veerabhadravaram village of Venakatapuram (Nugur) Mandal on Wednesday, with rescue efforts currently underway.

The Mutyaladhara waterfall, about nine kilometres from the main road, is accessible only by tractor or other suitable vehicles. According to sources, the tourists had arrived in four cars to explore the area, known for its natural beauty. Following the heavy rains, they were stranded, with the local police now engaged in rescue efforts. However, the forest’s difficult terrain and the absence of proper roads are hampering the efforts, with continuing heavy rains making it even more tough.

Reports indicate that the tourists were caught between the waterfall and a stream, with no adequate shelter. The situation has become increasingly perilous as the area is also known to be home to wild animals including wild boars.

The forest department had issued a no-entry order to the Mutyaladhara waterfall area, but tourists continue to defy the restriction and visit the site.

Also Read Telangana: Woman washed away in a stream in Kothagudem