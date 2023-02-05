| Telangana Tractor Driver Dies After Electric Pole Falls On Him In Peddapalli

A tractor driver, Chittavena Santosh (33) died after a defunct electric pole fell on him in Peddapalli town on Sunday

Peddapalli: A tractor driver, Chittavena Santosh (33) died after a defunct electric pole fell on him in Peddapalli town on Sunday.

According to the police, a native of Bandampalli, Santosh was removing a defunct electric pole in an open place in Peddammanagar of Peddapalli town. While he was removing the pole with the help of the tractor, the pole fell on him, killing him on the spot. He was survived by wife and two children.

MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy has assured assistance to Santosh’s kin from the government.