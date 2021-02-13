Telangana: Two children drown in Manair vagu in Peddapalli

According to police, Kothapalli Anil (13) and Kothapalli Ramcharan (8) along with their parents went to Manair rivulet to attend the death anniversary ceremony of their relative on Friday day evening.

Peddapalli: Two children drowned in Manair vagu in the outskirts of Neerukulla of Sultanabad mandal. Local police fished out bodies with the help of professional swimmers on Friday night.

While their family members were engaged in puja activity, the duo went away from the spot and got into the rivulet to have a swim. They reportedly drowned in the rivulet as they do not know swimming.

As children disappeared for a long time, parents searched for them and found their clothes near a rock. They informed the police about the matter.

After coming to know about the incident, Sultanabad police led by Sub-Inspector Upender Rao launched a rescue operation in the night and retrieved bodies with the help of professional swimmers.

Since parents Lachaiah and Kanukamma are residing in Subashnagar of Karimnagar town, Anil was studying Class X in Zilla Parishad High School, Subashnagar.

Based on the complaint lodged by the parents of Anil, police registered the case and investigating into the incident.

