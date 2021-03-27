Telangana: Two commit suicide in Nizamabad

By | State Bureau | Published: 9:09 pm

Nizamabad: Two persons allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison on the premises of Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple at Sikindrapur village of Nizamabad district. The police suspect that the duo were having illicit affair which could have forced them to take the extreme step.

Ch Saikumar,30, and Shailaja, 28, belong to Alooru village of Armoor mandal. On Saturday afternoon, some villagers found their bodies on the premises of the temple and informed the Jakranpally police.

The police team led by Jakranpally Sub Inspector Sai Reddy took up investigation. Upon identifying the bodies, they informed the relatives of the deceased. According to their relatives, Saikumar and Shailaja were already married to separate people and also had children.

The duo developed illicit relationship which led to frequent fights with their respective families for the last a few months, which could have prompted them to end their lives.

