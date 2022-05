| Telangana Two Dead Four Injured In Accident

Published Date - 02:06 PM, Thu - 26 May 22

Siddipet: Two persons died, four others sustained in a ghastly road mishap here on Thursday.

A speeding lorry hit an oncoming passenger auto when the passengers travelling in the auto sustained serious injuries.

The death was instant for two of them.

The four injured were rushed to Government Hospital Gajwel. The Jagadevpur Plloce have registered a case.