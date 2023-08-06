Hyderabad: Man pushes female friend under moving tanker for insisting on marriage

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:54 PM, Sun - 6 August 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: A man allegedly killed his female friend over differences that cropped-up over marriage between the two. The suspect Bhagwat Tirupathi and the victim B Pramila (22), both natives of Kamareddy district and employed in a company previously, were in a relationship.

According to the police, Tirupathi and Pramila were friends and the woman got married to another person. After the marriage both of them were out of touch with each other.

However, about five months ago, Tirupathi ran into Pramila and came to know that her husband had passed away. Pramila also joined the company where Tirupathi was working and both of them again came closer.

For the past few weeks, Pramila was forcing Tirupathi for marriage but he was unwilling and sought more time. On Sunday, both of them quarreled on Bachupally road after Pramila insisted on getting married immediately.

“As tempers between them ran high, in a fit of rage, Tirupathi pushed Pramila under a moving tanker. The vehicle ran over her, causing her death,” Bachupally Inspector, N Suman Kumar, said.

The man later escaped from the spot. On receiving information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body for postmortem examination to Gandhi Hospital mortuary. A case has been booked and efforts are on to nab Tirupathi.