Telangana urges KRMB to keep in abeyance AP Govt’s DPR on Rajolibanda diversion scheme

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:08 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

Hyderabad: Taking strong objection to the Andhra Pradesh government submitting a Detailed Project Report(DPR) of Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme(RDS) Right Canal to the Central Water Commission(CWC) and Krishna River Management Board(KRMB), the Telangana government urged the KRMB to keep the DPR in abeyance till the decision on Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT-II) under Section- 89 and Supreme Court Special Leave Petition(SLP) were finalised.

In a letter addressed to KRMB chairman, Telangana irrigation Engineer-in-Chief C Muralidhar stated that the Telangana government had written several letters to the Centre and KRMB stating that it was illegal on the part of the Andhra Pradesh government to continue the RDS right canal works even before the KWDT-II award has come into effect. However, both did not take any action on the construction of RDS right canal and the Andhra Pradesh government completed the regulator works violating norms.

He stated that the action of the Andhra Pradesh Government regarding construction of new projects and SC order which restrained the publication of KWDT-II Award was a blatant violation of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act-2014. He urged the KRMB chairman to immediately keep the DPR in abeyance till the completion of the KWDT-II investigation under Section 89 of AP Reorganisation Act and the resolution of the cases on the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal verdict in the Supreme Court.