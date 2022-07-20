Telangana urges KRMB to restrain AP from constructing RDS right canal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:14 PM, Wed - 20 July 22

Hyderabad: Telangana requested Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to take necessary steps for a site inspection of RDS right canal on top priority and restrain Andhra Pradesh from proceeding with canal construction immediately.

In a letter to the Board Chairman, Irrigation and Command Area Development (I&CAD) department Engineer-in-Chief (General) C Muralidhar urged to depute a team to inspect RDS right canal site to ascertain the fact of construction by AP in violation of Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-I (KWDT-I) award and provisions of Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act (APRA)- 2014.

He said the general enbloc liberty doesn’t apply to AP in K-8 sub basin and it cannot take up RDS right canal unless and until tribunal order allocating water to this project is published by Central government in its official gazette and approved by Ministry of Jal Shakti or Central Water Commission.

The KWDT-II has framed an issue on RDS right canal and proceedings are going on. The tour program of KRMB to RDS anicut on January 1, 2022 included the visit of RDS right canal. But, KRMB failed to inspect the same and did not even mention about the status of construction based on local enquiry in its discussion, Muralidhar said.

Inspection of RDS right canal on January 28, 2022 by KRMB would have averted its construction.