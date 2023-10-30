Telangana: Vinod Kumar carries out door-to-door campaign for victory of BRS Vemulawada aspirant

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Mon - 30 October 23

TS planning board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar interacting with a tailor in Rudrangi mandal on Monday.

Rajanna-Sircilla: TS planning board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar carried out the campaign for the victory of BRS Vemulawada aspirant Chelmeda Laxminarsimha Rao in Rudrangi mandal headquarters on Monday.

Vinod Kumar along with Laxminarsimha Rao visited each and every house as part of door-to-door campaign and interacted with women, youth, cast artisans and others. Interacting with them, he explained about the various welfare schemes being implemented in the state by the BRS government.

Advising the people not to believe deceive promises being made by the Congress and BJP leaders, he appealed to the people to re-elect the BRS government if they want to continue all the welfare schemes without any disturbance.

Addressing the gathering in a roadside meeting, Vinod Kumar said that people should decide whether they wanted Congress, which claims that three hours power was enough or BRS, which is supplying 24 hours electricity.

Stating that pink-color (BRS color) was known for love and affection, he said that the BRS party was working for the welfare of all sections of the society. He asked the people to refute the deceived promises of the Congress by electing BRS aspirants with thumping majority.

