Telangana: Vinod Kumar steps down as Planning Board Vice Chairman

B Vinod Kumar was appointed by the BRS government to the Planning Board

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Mon - 4 December 23

File Photo: B Vinod Kumar

Hyderabad: B Vinod Kumar, Vice Chairman, State Planning Board, tendered his resignation on Monday. He sent his resignation to Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari through his Officer on Special Duty (OSD).

He was appointed by the BRS government to the Planning Board and in the wake of the change of government, he opted to relinquish the responsibility.

Telangana State Sports Authority Chairman Anjaneya Goud, who also tendered his resignation, was in office for 11 months. He thanked officials and staff of the sports authority who all supported him during his tenure.