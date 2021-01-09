Telangana will emerge as medical hub: Eatala Rajender

Minister inaugurates renovated Oncology block at NIMS

Hyderabad: Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Saturday inaugurated the renovated Oncology block at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS). Megha Engineering Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) had renovated the building and added other facilities at a cost of nearly Rs. 18 crore.

NIMS Director Manohar, MEIL chairman PP Reddy, MEIL Director Sudha Reddy participated in the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the Health Minister said efforts were being made to regain the lost glory of NIMS and as part of these plans, new buildings were being proposed at a cost of Rs 450 crore. Discussions were being held with Heads of Departments to this effect, he said.

Appreciating the management of MEIL, the Minister said there are many poor cancer patients, who cannot afford treatment in corporate hospitals. MEIL has made it possible for these patients to receive treatment at NIMS through the renovated Oncology block, he said.

The Telangana government is according top priority to the healthcare sector in the State and under these plans, government hospitals in the State are being modernised and redeveloped. Telangana would soon be a medical hub in the country, he said.

MEIL Chairman PP Reddy said MEIL would also develop the Orthopaedic ward in NIMS and set up two more operation theatres at the Durgabai Deshmukh Hospital. The redeveloped Oncology Building at NIMS was a small step by MEIL to provide better healthcare facilities to the poor and needy cancer patients, he said.

