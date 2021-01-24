Telangana will safeguard farmers’ interest: KCR

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directed Agriculture department to strive for the development of crop rotation system, encourage farm mechanisation and adopt modern farming practices in the State

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday assured that notwithstanding the impact of the Centre’s new farm laws on other States, the Telangana State government will take all precautionary measures to safeguard the agricultural marketing system and even strengthen it further. Emphasising on the revolutionary changes in the agriculture sector, he asserted that it was the responsibility of the Marketing department to adopt proper methods to enable farmers sell their crops in the market.

He also directed the Agriculture department to strive for the development of crop rotation system, encourage farm mechanisation and adopt modern farming practices in the State. He asked the officials concerned to compile and furnish complete information pertaining to each crop being cultivated in all the agricultural lands across the State. He directed them to bring the Rythu Vedikas into use immediately and convene farmers’ meetings.

In a marathon meeting that lasted eight hours at Pragathi Bhavan, the Chief Minister reviewed the activities of the Agriculture and Marketing departments. He said the importance and responsibility of both the departments had increased in the wake of increase in the area under cultivation in the State. He wanted a qualitative and significant change in the functioning of the two departments, shed documentation and become more field-oriented.

“Both the offices of the Agriculture Extension Officers (AEOs) and the Rythu Bandhu Samithis should function from Rythu Vedikas. Necessary arrangements including furniture and other facilities should be provided,” he said, explaining the roles of the two departments in terms of agricultural development and farmers’ welfare.

The Chief Minister advised farmers to do away with the single crop cultivation system and opt for crop rotation system to increase yield and gain profits. In the wake of shortage of farm labourers in villages, he suggested increased use of farm mechanisation and adopt modern cultivation methods. “Awareness should be created among farmers on these issues at the field level at regular intervals. All the Rythu Vedikas constructed across 2,600 clusters should be put to proper use immediately and meetings should be convened with farmers to discuss crop cultivation, crop rotation, mechanisation, modern farming methods, marketing and other issues,” he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao said Telangana State was achieving amazing results in agriculture and other sectors through its innovative programmes and had become a role model for the entire country. He pointed out that the State had not only overcome power crisis, but was also supplying uninterrupted and quality power to farmers. “We have solved the most complex problem in the Revenue department by streamlining maintenance of agriculture land records, registrations and mutations through Dharani portal. The face of villages has been transformed under the Palle Pragathi programme. Nurseries have been set up in all the villages which are also equipped with tractors and trailers. Dumping yards, crematoriums, Rythu Vedikas and drying platforms, have also been constructed,” he said, adding that under Mission Bhagiratha, tap connections have been provided to cent per cent households for drinking water supply.

The Chief Minister said paddy production in the State had increased from just 35 lakh tonne in 2014-15 to about 1.1 crore tonne at present. He stated that through construction of several major irrigation projects, irrigation facility was created for about 1.25 crore acre and another 40 lakh acre were being cultivated under borewells using groundwater. “Telangana is transforming into a major agrarian State producing nearly four crore tonnes of foodgrains every year. Under these circumstances, the Agriculture department should be strengthened to handhold the farmers at every step,” he added.

Hold talks with employee unions, panel told

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday directed a three-member committee headed by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to immediately hold discussions with the employees’ unions on pending issues, including the Pay Revision Commission and promotions. The committee comprising the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary for Finance K Ramakrishna Rao and Principal Secretary for Irrigation Rajat Kumar was instructed to complete the process within a week or 10 days and submit the recommendations to the State government for necessary decision.

