Wednesday, Dec 13, 2023
Home | News | Telangana Winners Of Startup Incubation Acceleration Programme Announced

Telangana: Winners of Startup Incubation acceleration programme announced

The Top 5 winners will get a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh and the special jury award winner will have access to programme benefits

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 08:44 PM, Wed - 13 December 23
Telangana: Winners of Startup Incubation acceleration programme announced
The Top 5 winners will get a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh and the special jury award winner will have access to programme benefits

Sangareddy: NXP India, a major R&D centre for NXP and leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, in collaboration with Fabless Chip Design Incubator (FabCI) at Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H), Startup India and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has announced Smartkosh Technologies, Droame LLP, FermionIC Design, Smartway Electronics and Pramatra Space Technology as winners for the Season-2 of the Semiconductor Startup Incubation and Acceleration Program.

Mokkomotto won the Special Jury Award for their innovative product solution.

The Top 5 winners will get a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh and the special jury award winner will have access to programme benefits. The top 5 promising start-ups will be incubated for two years in each cohort every year and will be given experience and opportunity to showcase their products to investors and the business community.

Related News

Latest News