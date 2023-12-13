Telangana: Winners of Startup Incubation acceleration programme announced

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:44 PM, Wed - 13 December 23

Sangareddy: NXP India, a major R&D centre for NXP and leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, in collaboration with Fabless Chip Design Incubator (FabCI) at Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H), Startup India and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has announced Smartkosh Technologies, Droame LLP, FermionIC Design, Smartway Electronics and Pramatra Space Technology as winners for the Season-2 of the Semiconductor Startup Incubation and Acceleration Program.

Mokkomotto won the Special Jury Award for their innovative product solution.

The Top 5 winners will get a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh and the special jury award winner will have access to programme benefits. The top 5 promising start-ups will be incubated for two years in each cohort every year and will be given experience and opportunity to showcase their products to investors and the business community.