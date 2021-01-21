‘Telangana witnessed massive development in last 6 years’

Rythu Bandhu Samithi president says better irrigation facilities, 24 hours free power supply changed lives of farmers

By | Published: 1:13 am

Nalgonda: Telangana Rythu Bandhu Samithi president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy on Wednesday said that development witnessed by Telangana in the last six years was fare more than the development that took place in the 60 years before formation of the State. Speaking at TRS Graduates MLC elections preparatory elections in Miryalaguda, Rajeshwar Reddy said 45,000 irrigation tanks had been restored under Mission Kakatiya by the State government. Irrigation facility, 24 hours free electricity supply to agriculture pump sets, Rythu Bandhu and Ryt.hu Bima had changed the lives of farmers as well as brought the past glory to agriculture sector, he said.

Stating that a vote for Congress or BJP in the election would not serve any purpose, Rajeshwar Reddy pointed out that the TRS government had solved the decades old fluoride issue in Nalgonda district. “Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao took special interest in the development of erstwhile Nalgonda district. Yadadri Thermal Plant, Yadadri temple project, Dhandumalkapur industrial park and setting up of medical college in erstwhile Nalgonda district are examples of his interest,” he said, adding that hamlets in remote areas were also getting safe drinking water under Mission Bhagiratha.

He said the TRS government had filled 1.35 vacant posts in the last six years, and officials were on the job to release notification for filling another 50,000 vacant posts. The State government also regularised the services of 23,000 contract employees in the Electricity department, he said, adding that Opposition leaders were deliberately trying to misguide the people by leveling baseless allegations against the government.

The State government, he said, was keen on development of Miryalaguda Assembly constituency. The Bothalapalem-Wadapally lift irrigation scheme was sanctioned by the state government with estimated cost of Rs 229 crores while Keshapuram-Kondrapole lift irrigation scheme with Rs 219 crores. The lift irrigation schemes sanctioned by the government would provide irrigation facility to thousands of acres in the area. Miryalaguda MLA N Bhasker Rao, Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, ZP Chairman Banda Narender Reddy, TRS state general secretary Thekkelapally Ravinder Rao and others were also attended the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .