Telangana: Woman ends life after Maoists kill her husband

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:11 PM, Fri - 28 October 22

The CPI (Maoist) party leader Koyyada Sambaiah alias Azad should take responsibility for the death of a tribal woman, Irpa Kanakamma (30), said additional SP (Operations), T Sai Manohar.

Kothagudem: A few days after her husband was killed by Maoists, a woman hanged herself in Kurnapaly village, police said here on Friday.

The woman’s husband and Kurnapalli village deputy sarpanch, Irpa Ramudu was murdered on August 30 by the Maoist Cherla-Sabari Area Committee members who branded him as a police informer.

The murder was executed after kidnapping Ramudu at the orders of Azad. Distressed at the death of her husband, Kanakamma ended her life by hanging herself at her residence at Kurnapalli, a few days ago.

Thus Azad has become a reason for the deaths of two innocent tribals, Manohar said in a statement here on Friday.

The Maoist leaders were taking the lives of innocent tribals with their stupid ideologies. Tribal people have to realise the atrocities of Maoists and not to cooperate with them, the official suggested.

The additional SP sought to know the Maoists could justify the recent murder of a tribal, Jadi Basanth alias Vasant of Kothapally accusing him of being a police in farmer. The people should revolt against the Maoists and drive them out of their villages, he said.

Many innocent tribals were not only losing their lives in the hands of the Maoists but were also being subjected to torture. The families who lost their family heads were suffering in many ways, the official lamented.