Telangana woman falls to death in paragliding crash in Himachal Pradesh

Police said that the accident was caused by pilot error, as the pilot failed to properly secure the woman's safety harness. The pilot has been arrested.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 February 2024, 02:34 PM

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old woman from Zaheerabad of Sangareddy tragically died on Sunday, during a paragliding accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. The woman has been identified as Navya (26).

The postmortem of the boday was conducted at Regional Hospital in Kullu and the arragements are being made to hand over the body to the family members.