Telangana: Women outnumber men in 13 Lok Sabha seats

By Anil Kumar Updated On - 22 March 2024, 09:50 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: With female voters outnumbering their male counterparts in 13 out of the total 17 parliamentary constituencies in the State, they will be playing a decisive role in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls scheduled to be held in the State on May 13.

The population of female voters is more than males in Adilabad, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zaheerabad, Medak, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Bhongir, Warangal, Mahabubabad and Khammam constituencies.

As per Election Commission data, there are 3,30,21,735 registered voters in the State as of February this year of which 1,65,87,221 are female, 1,64,31,777 male and 2,737 third gender voters. There are 1,55,444 more female voters than males and the number is likely to rise further by the time polling is held. Nizamabad constituency has 90,953 more female voters when compared to male voters.

The constituency has a total of 16,89,957 voters (till Feb), out of which 7,99,458 are male, 8,90,411 female and 99 transgenders. Adilabad has 16,43,606 voters of which 8,02,267 are male, 8,41,250 female and 87 transgenders. Peddapalli constituency has 16,62,996 voters of whom 7,87,140 are males, 8,05,755 females and 101 transgender.

Owing to the fact that women voters outnumber men in 13 of the 17 LS constituencies, political parties are going the extra mile to woo them. A higher voter turnout could mean that women would drive the narrative ahead of the general elections.