Telangana: YouTuber shot at by suspected contract killers in Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:38 PM, Fri - 5 August 22

Representational image

Nalgonda: A YouTuber known for his prank videos on the video platform, was fired at by three persons when he was moving on a motorcycle near Brahmana Vellamla village on Thursday night. None of the three bullets hit him, but he sustained injuries after he fell from the motorcycle.

Police said Nimmala Swamy (31) was on his way from Ukondi village to his village, when three youngsters who were also riding a motorcycle overtook him and fired shots at him with what is believed to be a country made weapon. As he realised that they were attacking him, he slipped and fell from the vehicle.

Subsequently, police took three persons of the gang into custody and seized a revolver from their possession. The trio reportedly belonged to Hyderabad and were believed to have been contracted for killing Swamy. Police suspect that extra marital affairs could be the reason for the planned attack. Swamy works as a School Assistant in a government school and is also a folk dancer. Of late, he had taken to making prank videos for his YouTube channel.

A month ago also, two persons came near him and tried to open fire at point blank. When he got alert and resisted them, they convinced him that it was prank they planned on him. Believing in their version, Swamy took the incident easy.

Swamy has been shifted to Kamineni Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) at Narketpally for treatment to the injuries received for falling from the bike.