Telangana’s agricultural policies paving way for farmers’ welfare in India: CM KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said with its innovative agricultural policies, the Telangana government paved way for unprecedented development of farmers’s welfare in the country within a short span of eight years. He said apart from bringing a qualitative change in the lives of farmers, Telangana was now instrumental in bringing a pardigm shift in the agriculture sector at the national level.

Extending his greetings to farmers across the country marking the National Farmers Day (Kisan Diwas) on Friday, Chandrashekhar Rao emphasised the need for a ‘Kisan Sarkar’ in the country based on Telangana model which was achieving desired results with farmers’ welfare as its goal. He said the Telangana model was the best solution for the problems faced by farmers of the country.

He said that Telangana government has proved through its initiatives that the budget spent towards development of various professions along with electricity, agriculture, and irrigation sectors, was nothing but social investment. He said Telangana model was ideal for the entire country.

The Chief Minister said the Telangana government has been working with an objective of improving the living conditions of farmers who were solely dependent on agriculture, for livelihood. He stated that a lot of brainstorming and hard work was put into the success story of Telangana’s agriculture sector, turning the State into the rice bowl and seed bowl of the country.

Chandrashekhar Rao stated that despite the financial hurdles created by the union government by neglecting its constitutional responsibilities, Telangana has been progressing unabatedly and was giving highest priority to farmers’ welfare. He reiterated that Rythu Bandhu scheme will be continued notwithstanding any number of challenges.

The Chief Minister said the progress achieved in the agriculture sector will be the driving force for all other sectors. Through development of agriculture sector, he said the allied sectors and eventually the rural economy will be strengthened. “This will lead to the ‘spin of economy’ and ensure comprehensive and sustainable development of the country,” he added.

Further, he explained that through progress in primary sectors like agriculture and allied sectors, the purchasing power of people will increase which in turn will boost the secondary and teritiary sectors. “Thus, the growth rate in all sectors can be achieved which will contribute to an increase in per capital income and Gross State Domestic Product,” he said.