Telangana’s Lasya completes ICC Level-1 cricket coach course in Dubai

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:06 PM, Sat - 24 December 22

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Burra Lasya completed her Level-1 Cricket Coach Course at the ICC Academy Coach Education Course in Dubai.

She is the first woman cricket coach from the State to complete the course. She hails from Bhupalpally district.

Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud congratulated Lasya at his office in Hyderabad on Saturday. The Minister hoped that Lasya would achieve more laurels and make Telangana State proud.

The Minister also said that the government is supporting athletes to achieve best results.