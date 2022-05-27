Telangana’s Preethi, Jhansi shine at Asian Games trials

Published Date - 06:28 PM, Fri - 27 May 22

Preethi Kongara and Jhansi Priya with their coach Suheim Sheikh.

Hyderabad: Telangana sailors Preethi Kongara and Jhansi priya bagged silver and bronze medals respectively at the Asian Games trials at Bombay Harbour in the Olympic 470 mixed and Asian Games Laser Class respectively.

The 15-year-old Jhansi began with victory in the first race. However, unforced errors and bad starts in next races saw her slip to third position behind experienced Dangi and Neha Thakur.

The 17-year-old Preethi was in lower form compared to the second trials held just a week earlier where she won a gold. Preethi was placed third Ramya and Reddy at the beginning of the last day of racing. But she regained form and beat them significantly to down them by four points in the final tally to win the silver much to the dismay of Ramya Sarvanan and Reddy.

“We lost coordination and made too many mistakes in the first two days of the championship and by the time it was too late to come back at the top “, said Preethi. “But we saved our silver on the last day and that was a bitter sweet end “, she added.

With the Asian Games postponed the Yachting Association of India is bound to hold another series of trials and that throws the selections and ranking open once again giving both Preethi and Jhansi a good chance at the 2022 Asiad as well as for Preethi at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Both girls are training at the Yacht Club of Hyderabad under the mentorship of their coach and director of the Naavika Project , Suheim Sheikh.

