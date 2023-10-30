Telangana will continue to be peace-loving, secular State: CM KCR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:08 PM, Mon - 30 October 23

Hyderabad: BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao asserted that Telangana would continue to uphold its peaceful and secular principles during his leadership. He emphasized that the State would preserve its unique character of ‘Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb’ and set an example for the entire country, notwithstanding the attempts of some anti-social elements.

“Telangana is a peace-loving and secular State, and it will remain so, as long as KCR is alive,” the Chief Minister said while addressing the Praja Ashirvada Sabha public meetings at Jukkal, Banswada and Narayankhed on Monday. He said the BRS was committed to inclusive progress and development of all communities – Hindu, Muslim or Christian, as the State could progress only with the empowerment of all the citizens. He stated that people from all States and faiths were living peacefully in Telangana.

Chandrashekhar Rao criticised the Congress for delaying the formation of Telangana State. He reminded the people that the Congress had entered into an alliance with the BRS with the promise of creating Telangana in 2004. “Had Telangana been formed then, it would have achieved even greater progress,” he said.

He pointed out that it was only after his indefinite fast that the then UPA government was forced to announce formation of the State. However, the Congress still delayed the process till 2014, but was forced again to deliver the State under the pressure of the agitation.

Chandrashekhar Rao said the Congress was known to make promises and then break them, as it did not have any specific plan on effective implementation of its promises. He reminded that the Congress had promised a loan waiver in the neighboring Chhattisgarh, but could not implement it due to its lack of understanding of the issue.

He listed out various welfare programmes initiated by the BRS government, including farm loan waivers, drinking water supply through tap connections to every household, the ‘Rythu Bandhu’ financial assistance, and the Rythu Bima insurance coverage for farmers.

He said the State government spent Rs 37,000 crore to waive off crop loans. “A few farmers did not receive loan waiver amount during the second term, due to complaints lodged by the Congress leaders. We will disburse the funds, after returning to power,” he said.

The Chief Minister stated that Telangana was a leading State in per capita income and per capita power utilisation across the country. He assured to complete the pending projects including Nagamadugu Lift Irrigation Scheme in Jukkal constituency and Nallavagu Lift Irrigation Scheme in Narayankhed constituency, apart from inaugurating the Basaveswara LIS upon returning to power.

He cautioned that a vote to the Congress would result in the return of the middle-men system in agriculture, revenue and power sectors, besides putting an end to crucial schemes like Rythu Bandhu and uninterrupted power supply.