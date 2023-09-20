Telugu community delegation meets Indian Ambassador in Riyadh

By Irfan Mohammed Published Date - 03:24 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Jeddah: A delegation of the Saudi Arabian Telugu Association (SATA) met with Indian Ambassador Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan on Tuesday in his office.

The SATA delegation appreciated the various welfare measures initiated to enhance the services to the Indian community in Saudi Arabia. The delegation led by Muzzamil Shaikh briefed the envoy about the functioning of the association and acquainted him of various welfare and cultural activities for the Telugu community. They also discussed various issues related to the community living in Saudi Arabia.

DCM Abu Mathen George and SS Moin Akhtar were also present.

SATA is a prominent Telugu community organization in Saudi Arabia that has a presence across the Kingdom. Telugu NRIs are known for their rich expertise in the field of Information Technology across the world including Saudi Arabia. Also, community members engaged in a wide range of jobs starting from shepherds in arid deserts to faculties of universities and various engineering fields.