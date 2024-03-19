Telugu Community set to host Iftar in Riyadh on Friday

The annual community Iftar is being organised by the Saudi Arabian Telugu Association (SATA) that represents Telugu Diaspora in the Kingdom.

By Irfan Mohammed Published Date - 19 March 2024, 06:08 PM

Jeddah: The Telugu NRI community in Riyadh will host its traditional community Iftar this year on Friday March 12 at a resort in Riyadh city.

The fasting Muslims will gather to break the fast at the fixed time. The Iftar will be followed by the Maghrib prayer and special arrangements have been made for Taraweeh prayers.

Arrangements have also been made for women and children, who are expected to be a large part of the gathering like on earlier occasions. This is the only Iftar where families participate in larger numbers unlike other events where only men dominate.

Islamic Quiz will be organised for children and special lectures that highlight the importance of Ramadan will be held by clergy, according to Mohammed Sadiq and Anand Pokuri, lead organisers of the Iftar.

The feature of this Iftar is that food will be served on banana leaves. Serving food on banana leaves on festivals, family gatherings is considered auspicious and sacred in southern states.

This is the probably only Iftar party organized by Hindu, Muslim and Christians together adhering to Islamic traditions of Iftar including Taraweeh.