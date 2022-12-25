Telugu film industry mourns actor Chalapathi Rao’s death

Telugu film actor-producer Chalapathi Rao died of heart attack at the age of 78 at his son’s residence in Banjara Hills

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 06:27 PM, Sun - 25 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Telugu film actor-producer Chalapathi Rao died of heart attack at the age of 78 at his son’s residence in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, during the early hours on Sunday. The sudden demise of the veteran actor sparked an outpouring of condolence messages.

From actor Chiranjeevi to Jagapathi Babu to Jr NTR, celebrities from the Telugu film industry took to their social media handles and reminisced about the actor.

Also Read Veteran Telugu actor Chalapathi Rao no more

“I am saddened by the news of the untimely demise of Mr. Chalapati Rao, an exceptional actor who won the hearts of the Telugu audience with his unique style. We have worked together in several films. May his soul rest in peace, my deepest condolences to Ravi Babu and all his family members (sic),” said actor Chiranjeevi.

“Chalapati Rao’s untimely death has left me deeply saddened. Since the time of our grandfather, Chalapati Rao was dear to our family and his passing is a great loss for all of us. Nandamuri family lost a family member today. May his soul rest in peace (sic),” expressed Jr NTR.

“A member of my family, Chalapathi Rao uncle has always been a constant in our house. His demise is an immense personal loss for us and the film industry he was a legend in. May his soul rest in peace (sic),” said Allari Naresh.

Here’s how other celebs reacted to the untimely demise of Chalapathi Rao:

Actor & Leader #PawanKalyan condolence message over the demise of #ChalapathiRao garu pic.twitter.com/nBgxbKPcJT — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) December 25, 2022

Very sorry to hear that both the legends, #KaikalaSatyanarayana garu and #ChalapathiRao garu are no more for us. Strength to their families & loved ones! — Jaggu Bhai (@IamJagguBhai) December 25, 2022

Terrible Year for Telugu cinema.

Saddened at the loss of another Gem of an actor #ChalapathiRao Garu.

Deepest condolences to Ravi Babu Garu, family and dear ones.

May his soul rest in peace.

Om Shanti 🙏 — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) December 25, 2022

Actor & Leader #NandamuriBalakrishna Garu expressed his grief on the sudden demise of Veteran actor #ChalapathiRao garu & deepest sympathies to family members at this hour of grief. pic.twitter.com/a1HE1TkWZr — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) December 25, 2022

Chalapathi Rao babai is very dear to me as a person and to my family as well. His sudden demise has come as an absolute shocker for our whole family. Words cannot explain this loss. May his family be blessed with the strength to go through this pain. Om Shanti 🙏🏽 — Kalyanram Nandamuri (@NANDAMURIKALYAN) December 25, 2022

Deeply saddened by the loss of veteran actor #ChalapathiRao garu. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones 🙏 — Gopichand (@YoursGopichand) December 25, 2022

Chalapathi Rao has essayed many prominent characters and acted in more than 600 movies in a career span of over five decades. He has three children –two daughters and a son, Ravi Babu, who is an actor and director in Telugu industry.

Chalapathi Rao’s family reportedly said that the last rites will be performed on December 28 after the arrival of his daughter from the United States. His last rites will be performed at Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills.