| Dimple Hayathi To Shake Leg With Mahesh Babu For Special Song In Guntur Karam

Dimple Hayathi to shake leg with Mahesh Babu for special song in Guntur Kaaram

The movie also stars Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ashish Vidyarthi, and others in leading roles.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:40 PM, Sat - 23 December 23

Hyderabad: The makers of Mahesh Babu‘s upcoming film, titled ‘Guntur Kaaram’, have roped in Dimple Hayathi for a special song.

Initially, Pooja Hegde was considered for this song, but the makers eventually opted for Dimple Hayathi. However, there has been no official confirmation yet.

Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by S Radha Krishna under the Haarika Haasine Creations banner, the movie also stars Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ashish Vidyarthi, and others in leading roles.

‘Guntur Kaaram’ is scheduled to release on January 1, 2024.