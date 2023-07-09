Telugu ‘Rap Viplavam’ making strides

a bunch of talented Telugu rap artistes from Hyderabad are carving out their own niche by expressing themselves in vernacular language

Published Date - 07:20 AM, Sun - 9 July 23



Hyderabad: While India’s hip-hop scene is still nascent, a bunch of talented Telugu rap artistes from the city are carving out their own niche by expressing themselves in vernacular language. Although rappers such as Roll Rida, Noel Sean, Pranav Chaganti and others have made their mark in the mainstream, the city’s indie rap scene has only recently started to emerge. Around 15 rappers from the city came together last week at an event ‘Rap Viplavam’ to showcase their performances. This significant gathering was organised by Write Right Club in collaboration with Kulture Connect.

Being into Telugu rap for four years, Haroon, a 27-year-old independent Hyderabadi rapper, aka Godf4ther explains that one has to be well versed with their Telugu vocabulary to effectively connect with the local audience. “Rap is much more complicated than just simplistic rhyming. Everybody has to find their own voice and style,” he says.

Given the growing crowd and also the skills of aspiring rappers, the Telugu rap scene appears to be on the brink of a breakthrough. “Mumbai and Delhi have had their moments, and now it is Hyderabad‘s turn to shine,” says Godf4ther. Chaitanya, aka Z Young, started rap when he was 18 years old. Calling his choice of getting into rap a ‘dead investment’, he urges patience as the audiences need a significant time to adapt to the new style of music.

“Mainstream rap existed for a long time, but I’m sure that the audience has just started to experience the taste of authentic hip-hop and that Telugu rap booms sooner than we expect,” the 23-year-old said. Street Violator, a rapper who has keenly observed the evolution of Telugu rap observed that the rap culture in the city rapidly grew in the past couple of years.

With skilled groups like Rival Mob, Madskull, Solar System, Raw1thePoet, DJ Bottu and many others, Telugu rap is taking baby steps in paving the way for a vibrant and authentic representation of local culture, making small but significant strides.