Telugu stars take to social media to support Formula E 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix

The ticket sales are on in full swing, and the excitement is scaling new highs every day.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:27 PM, Mon - 30 January 23

Hyderabad: FIA Formula E 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix is set to make its much-anticipated debut in India. The electric car racing series will host its first-ever race in the country on February 11 in the scenic track overlooking the Hussain Sagar Lake.

The news of the 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix coming to India has been met with much excitement and enthusiasm, with several stars and celebrities expressing their support and excitement for the event. From actors like Prabhas, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Chaitanya Akkineni, Nani, Adivi Sesh, and Venkatesh Daggubati to sports icons like PV Sindhu, and Mohammed Azharuddin many well-known names have taken to social media to express their support for the electrifying racing series.

Sharing the excitement actor Prabhas shared a video message and wrote on his Instagram: “I am proud that India is addressing climate change by hosting its first-ever formula E-race. Congratulations to the Government of Telangana, Greenko significant achievement, let’s make Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix one for the history book.”

Actor Chiranjeevi in his message said, “It is a matter of pride for India that the first ever greenest race is held in India and in the greenest city Hyderabad. Let’s make history on February 11, 2023, at the #GreenkoHyderabadEprix by accelerating towards a future of #Sustainability and #Decarbonization (sic).”

Mahesh Babu shares his excitement too and says, “lets race against climate change Looking forward to #GreenkoHyderabadEPrix on Feb 11th!(sic).”

Similarly, Nagarjuna Akkineni shared a video message on his Instagram and said, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to KTR Rama Rao, The Government of Telangana and Anil Chalamalasetty for bringing the Formula E World Championship to India and more importantly to my city. And I am super excited to see you all on February 11th, at the Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix (sic).”

Chaitanya Akkineni in his message wrote: “#greenkohyderabadeprix Feb 11th, 2023. Thank you @ktrtrs @telanganacmo @hmda_gov Anil Chalamalasetty @greenkohyderabadeprix @acenxtgen for making this happen!!(sic)”

Anil Chalamalasetty, founder of Greenko Group and Ace Group, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with an iconic race, India’s first ever Formula E World Championship in association with the Govt of Telangana and FIA, with support from the Govt of India (sic).”

A total of 11 teams and 22 drivers would be competing in the all-new GEN3 race car which is a huge leap in technological development and innovation with engineers at the FIA and Formula E pushing the boundaries of EV development.

