Telugu woman plays key role in developing V2X technology for Suzuki

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:03 PM, Wed - 11 May 22

Five Maruti Suzuki Car installed with prototype V2X technology are demonstrated at IIT-H Campus near Kandi in Sangareddy district on Wednesday.

Sangareddy: Telugu Girl Pratyusha Tammineni (26) is playing a key role in developing V2X communication technology for Suzuki Motor Corporation. Pratyusha, whose parents hail from Kavali in the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, had studied in Saint Ann’s School located at Madinaguda in Hyderabad. After cracking the IIT-JEE entrance examination, Pratyusha joined in B-Tech Electrical Engineering in 2014 at the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H).

Suzuki Corporation had appointed Pratyusha and her friend Vipul Jindal as Research and Development Engineers. In fact, they were the first two IITians from Hyderabad to get placement in a Japan based multi-national company. After sometime, Suzuki sent them back to IIT-Hyderabad to work on V2X Communication Technology. The two youngsters were leading a 20-member team working on V2X Communication Technology at IIT-H. In a major development, the Suzuki company demonstrated the vehicles installed with technology at IIT-H Campus on Wednesday. Pratyusha gave a presentation on their work on V2X.

Speaking to Telangana Today on the sidelines of the meeting Pratyusha said that V2X technology will boost road safety on Indian roads manifold. Though the technology was at a nascent stage currently, she said it will be materialised between 2025-30. Pratuysha’s father Venkaiah was working as a manager in a Pharma Company while her mother Revathi is a homemaker. Venkaiah said that he was proud of his daughter since she was working on one of the prestigious and futuristic projects.

