| What Do Red Orange And Yellow Alerts Issued In Winter Season Mean

What do red, orange and yellow alerts issued in winter season mean?

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:27 PM, Wed - 16 November 22

What do red, orange and yellow alerts issued in winter season mean? The weather department issues district-wise and subdivision-wise warnings and district-wise and station-wise nowcast warnings, which describe the current state of the weather in detail.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has been issuing yellow and orange alerts for some districts in the State, hinting at severe cold wave conditions.

The weather department issues district-wise and subdivision-wise warnings and district-wise and station-wise nowcast warnings, which describe the current state of the weather in detail.

Why are colours used?

According to IMD, colour codes are used in weather warnings to emphasise the severity of the situation at hand. The idea is to forewarn relevant officials and the disaster management authorities about the impact of the weather conditions and help them prepare for necessary action related to disaster risk reduction.

What are the colours used and what do they stand for?

Four colours are used to sound a warning: green, yellow, orange, and red. Each has its own meaning and comes with a set of protocols. The warnings are updated on a daily basis.

Green (>15°C) means all is well and no advisory is issued. This means there is no unusual change in the weather.

Yellow (>10 to <=15°C) indicates that authorities should be aware. In such a situation one can expect severely bad weather. It also suggests that the weather could change for the worse, disrupting day-to-day activities.

Orange or amber (>4 to <=10°C) is a “be prepared” warning. It’s a caution against extremely bad weather.

The red alert (<= 4°C) urges authorities to swing into action. It means the weather is extremely bad.

Colour warnings are used for all weather conditions including rainfall, coldwave, and heatwave conditions.