Ten students of SWRS fall sick in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:43 AM, Fri - 12 August 22

Jagtial: Ten students of Social Welfare Residential School (girls) at Jagtial, fell sick on Thursday. They have been admitted at Jagtial district hospital and their condition remains stable. The exact reasons for the students’ sickness, is yet to be ascertained.

According to school authorities, Class VIII, IX students participated in the sports competitions conducted as part of diamond jubilee celebrations of Indian independence.

After returning from the competitions, they started vomiting and developed other health problems. They were immediately rushed to Jagtial district hospital where they are undergoing treatment.