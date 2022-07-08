Ten year girl dies in road accident in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:12 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Karimnagar: A ten-year old girl, Lokini Shivani died in a road accident in Thimmapur mandal headquarters on Friday afternoon. The incident occurred when a speeding car hit the girl at Thimmapur stage on Rajiv Rahadari. While the deceased was waiting at Thimmapur stage, a car moving towards Hyderabad from Karimnagar hit the girl injuring her severely. Alerted local people tried to shift her to hospital in Karimangar. However, she died on her way to hospital.

Car driver escaped from the spot after the accident. Knowing about the incident, police rushed the spot and began investigation by registering the case. Car was shifted to the police station.