Ten-year-old boy set ablaze by father in Hyderabad dies

Published: 3:15 pm

Hyderabad: In a tragic turn of events, Charan, the 10-year-old boy who was allegedly thrashed and set ablaze by his father for not studying properly, died while under treatment here in the wee hours on Thursday.

Officials said Charan’s condition turned critical on Wednesday night and his body stopped responding to treatment. The doctors put their best efforts but could not save him.

“His condition seemed to be better, but suddenly things changed and even after the best treatment was given to him, we could not save him, ” an official said.

The KPHB police said the case would now be altered to one of murder and further investigated. Charan was set on fire allegedly by Balu, his father, who was in an inebriated condition on Sunday, after the latter was reportedly unhappy over the boy not performing well in his studies.

